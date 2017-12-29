Foundation donates $50,000 to Shreveport Hospital

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation donated $25,000 to the hospital to help purchase a new low dose x-ray machine. (Source: Romph Pou Agency)

Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport is closer to its goal of purchasing a low dose x-ray machine for its patients thanks to the donation and fundraising efforts from a foundation.

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation donated $25,000 to the hospital to help purchase an EOS System.

The Disieres presented the check to Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport on Thursday, December 14.

The donation was to honor the wish of his late father, Francis Disiere to support the Shreveport Hospital. Francis Disiere was a longtime member of the El Karubah Shrine in Shreveport.

The foundation also sponsored a fundraising event. The Disieres announced they would match all donations up to an additional $25,000. The donation event raised $16,500.

Despite falling short, the foundation proceeded with the full match of $25,000, bringing the foundation’s total donation to $50,000. With public donations, the total amount raised for the x-ray machine was $66,500.

The EOS System uses new technology to produce high-quality images with 85% less radiation than a standard x-ray machine, making it a better and safer option for young patients.

Since Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport treats patients with spinal issues like scoliosis, those patients are subjected to numerous x-rays during the course of their treatment.

