SPD: Person shot while grabbing gun

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a person was shot in the pinky finger Thursday afternoon. 

It happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Portland and Attaway avenues. 

Police say a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and someone jumped out with a gun. The victim then reportedly grabbed the gun and was shot in the pinky finger.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made in the case. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

