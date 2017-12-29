SPD: Person shot while grabbing gun

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a person was shot in the pinky finger Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Portland and Attaway avenues.

Police say a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and someone jumped out with a gun. The victim then reportedly grabbed the gun and was shot in the pinky finger.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

