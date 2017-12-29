Friday Sunshine won't last, coldest air still to come

By the start of the 2018, we’ll be able to rename the ArkLaTex the ArcticTex. When we ring in the new year wind chills will be in the teens! (Source: KSLA News 12)

Friday is going to be cold, but it's not going to be that cold. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Wind chills are in the 20s and 30s, so make sure to bundle up.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some places will flirt with 50 degrees. Once again, we'll have to deal with a heavy dose of cloud coverage, but we should see a few peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be below average on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of light rain and a few rain showers will be possible. Freezing rain, sleet and snow could start to mix in as early as Sunday morning. Most of the precipitation will be gone by Sunday evening.

On New Year's Day, we'll wake up to temperatures in the teens and 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will once again drop back into the teens and 20s Monday night. With temperatures this cold, exposed pipes could burst.

