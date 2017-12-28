Man accused of raping child

BOOKED: Christopher George Keeling, 24, of Bossier City, one count of first-degree rape (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

A Bossier City man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under age 13 multiple times over the past few months.

Police detectives arrested 24-year-old Christopher George Keeling on a charge of first-degree rape Wednesday.

He was booked into Bossier City Jail and later moved to Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing.

