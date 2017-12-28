E-Z Mart reaches deal to sell to GPM Investments

E-Z Mart Stores Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its 272 convenience stores in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma to Virginia-based GPM Investments (Source: KSLA News 12)

E-Z Mart Stores Inc. has reached an agreement to sell 272 convenience stores to GPM Investments.

The stores in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas employ more than 2,200 people.

“We have enjoyed serving our existing customers and are thrilled to begin serving customers in these new states, as well,” said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of GPM Investments, says in a news release.

The parties involved expect to close the deal in the second quarter of 2018.

Jim and FaEllen Yates began E-Z Mart Stores in 1970 with their first store in Nashville, Ark.

“From those humble beginnings and with a lot of hard work and dedication by generations of the E-Z Mart family of associates, our company has become one of the leading, privately owned convenience store chains in the U.S. and is currently ranked as the 31st largest company," E-Z Mart CEO Sonja Yates Hubbard says in the news release.

With the addition of the E-Z Mart stores, GPM Investments will become the sixth largest convenience store chain in the nation, operating and supplying fuel to more than 1,400 sites in 22 states.

“We look forward to our expansion as we make these locations a new part of the GPM family," Kotler said of the E-Z Mart stores.

GPM Investments is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies more than 1,000 stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

“The significant investment in our store portfolio of the last decade has changed both our look, profitability and advance the quality of service we provide our customers,” Hubbard says in the release.

“Endeavoring to escalate that rate of improvement, ensuring growth opportunities for our brand and team, we are now excited that this combination of the E-Z Mart brand with GPM will exponentially accelerate that growth, benefiting everyone involved."

GPM Investments officials say they expect to offer jobs to all of E-Z Mart’s employees.

"The E-Z Mart Store employees have long served customers with dedication and enthusiasm. We are eager to remain on the same path of service with passion and commitment," Chris Giacobone, GPM Investments' chief operating officer, says in the news release.

"Bringing the E-Z Mart employees into the GPM family was very important to our leadership team. And we look forward to our continued growth with these new stores."

GPM Investments also plans to continue to operate E-Z Mart's store support and maintenance headquarters in Texarkana, Texas. More than 130 people work there.

The family will establish The Yates Group, which will manage retained real estate, leased locations and leasehold services for some of the stores acquired by GPM Investments.

The Yates Group will continue operating E-Z Street Liquor on 9th Street in Texarkana, Ark., Subway in Foreman, Ark., the Yates aviation division and the Jim Yates Charitable Foundation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.