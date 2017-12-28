Head-on collision kills 1, injures another in DeSoto Parish

Investigators say a westbound Mercury Grand Marquis and an eastbound Honda Accord collided head-on on LA 174 about 4 miles west of LA 487. Both passenger cars then left the highway and the Grand Marquis caught fire. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A head-on collision in DeSoto Parish killed one person and critically hurt another.

Louisiana State Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 174 about 4 miles west of its intersection with Louisiana Highway 487.

That's about midway between Pleasant Hill and Ajax.

Killed was the driver of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling west on LA 174, Troop G Trooper Glenn Younger said.

Investigators' initial findings are that the Grand Marquis crossed the center line and collided head-on with 2008 Honda Accord being driven east on LA 174.

Both passenger cars then left the highway.

And fire broke out and engulfed the Grand Marquis.

At last report, authorities were withholding the name of the driver killed in the crash and fire pending positive identification and notification of family members.

Investigators also were awaiting analysis of toxicology samples obtained from the two drivers.

Critically hurt in the wreck was 58-year-old Alice P. Thomas, a 58-year-old Pelican woman who was driving the Honda Accord.

A juvenile who was in the car with Thomas sustained minor injuries.

Younger said both Thomas and the youth were properly restrained.

Troop G now has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths.

