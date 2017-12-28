Police seek 1 man, 2 teens wanted for attempted murder

Natchitoches Police need the public’s help finding a man and two teens wanted for attempted first-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Derrick Rainey, 17-year-old Jaterrion Rainey and a 16-year-old boy.

Police say they are wanted for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

This all stems from a shots fired call around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Stella Street.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Warrants for the suspects' arrest have been signed by a Natchitoches Parish Judge after a police investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people is urged to call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.

Remember, all information given will remain confidential.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.