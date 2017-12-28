NFL Hall of Famer visits children at Shreveport hospital

An NFL Hall of Fame football player stopped by an ArkLaTex hospital to put smiles on dozens of children’s faces Wednesday.

Former Green Bay all-star quarterback, Brett Farve, surprised kids, families and staff at Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport.

Shiners Hospital for Children treats kids with burns, spinal issues, cleft lip and palate and many others.

Click here to see Brett Farve’s Facebook post about his trip to Shiners Hospital.

