Keithville man detained in Guatemala reflects on being reunited with family

A Keithville man detained in Guatemala for 8 months was reunited with his family just in time for the holidays.

Zack Wilson was only supposed to be in Guatemala for a week on a mission trip but was detained at the airport when ammunition was found in his backpack, which he says was a mistake.

"It's been such a heavy weight to carry and Lisa and the boys have not been able to see me a lot and of course me them," said Zack.

KSLA News 12 crews were there at the airport when Wilson returned and was finally reunited with family and loved ones.

Just before he was able to come home, his family was preparing to move to Guatemala so that they could be reunited until he could return.

"If that meant being there for the holidays, then it meant being there for the holidays," said his wife Lisa. "We'd hate to be away from the rest of our family, but we knew God wanted us together."

Lisa says during the 8 months, there were so many times they thought he would be coming home, but he didn't. Now, having him back is taking some getting used to.

"You kind of forget. He was gone for so long, you kind of forget and then he walks in the door and you're like, 'Oh you are home! I forgot you're home.' It was great having us all together and having the boys with their daddy for the holidays," said Lisa.

Now that he's back, Zack says his whole outlook on life has changed. He plans on spending more time with his sons and taking his wife on more dates.

Zack says he might not be done with mission trips.

"I've met a lot of people and seen a lot of need still in Guatemala. And even if I don't travel there, I still plan on having a connection with the people there and with a lot of the mission groups that are there," said Zack.

If Zack does ever decide to go back to Guatemala, he says he's going to be a lot more careful.

