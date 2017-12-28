Authorities ID Coushatta man as driver killed when dump truck overturned along LA 1

Authorities have identified a Red River Parish man as the driver who died when a loaded dump truck overturned.

He is 61-year-old Dennis R. Williams, of Coushatta.

The wreck happened about 11 a.m. Thursday on Louisiana Highway 1 about a mile south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 84, Louisiana State Police report.

Preliminary investigation shows Williams was driving a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck south on LA 1 when a tire failed, causing the truck to run off the road, Trooper Glenn Younger said.

Williams was ejected from the truck when the vehicle overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Red River Parish coroner’s office.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Williams to be submitted for analysis, as is standard procedure in investigations into fatal wrecks.

Authorities do not suspect impairment as a factor.

Troop G now has investigated 28 crashes that have resulted in 32 deaths this year.

