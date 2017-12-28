SFD extinguish house fire in Mooretown

Shreveport firefighters extinguished a house fire on Thursday morning.

Crews got the call just after 11 a.m. to the 4300 block of Curtis Lane.

Firefighters on the scene say one person was home at the time but was escape without injury.

He told firemen he had a space heater, which he believes it malfunctioned and caught a comforter on fire. He also said he had smoke detectors in the home but they did not have batteries.

