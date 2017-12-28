Cass County Sheriff IDs man killed in Christmas Day house fire

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe has released the name of the man who died in a house fire on Christmas Day 2017.

Charles Bubba Clayton, Jr., 60, died of smoke inhalation, according to Rowe.

The blaze happened at 7:20 a.m. Monday at a wood-frame house along U.S. Highway 59 northeast of Linden.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames.

