NYSE delists EXCO stocks; shares now traded on OTC Pink Market

Stocks for a Dallas-based oil and natural gas exploration company with a major footprint in Texas and North Louisiana now are being traded on the Over-the-Counter Pink Market, which has more relaxed regulations than the major exchanges.

It is not immediately clear how EXCO Resources' move to the OTC Pink Market will impact the company's employees.

EXCO Resources' stocks no longer are on the New York Stock Exchange.

The NYSE suspended trading of EXCO Resources' common shares Dec. 22 and started the process of delisting the company's stock from that exchange.

That action was taken because EXCO Resources failed to meet the exchange's requirement of a global market capitalization of at least $15 million over 30 consecutive days, according to a news release posted on Exco's website.

The company has the right to appeal the delisting but will not, the statement says.

Trading of EXCO Resources' common shares under the symbol XCOO on the OTC Pink Marketplace began Wednesday.

Over-the-Counter stocks are unlisted. And there is no central exchange for the market.

The term "over-the-counter" refers to the purchasing of stocks by telephones and computers.

OTC has three market tiers with the Pink exchange being the lowest, which has a high risk of loss for investors, according to Investopedia.com.

OTCQX is the highest quality-controlled tier followed by the OTCQB, with businesses in their venture stages.

Also Wednesday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded EXCO Resources' probability of default rating from Ca-PD to C-PD/LD and its corporate family rating from Ca to C.

Moody's took the action after EXCO Resources announced Dec. 21 that it did not make a $27 million interest payment due the previous day on $709 million in 1.75 lien term loans.

At the same time, EXCO Resources announced that it has received a commitment for $250 million in debtor-in-possession financing if the company elects to file under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

EXCO Resources' website describes East Texas and Northwest Louisiana as the company's largest producing region, with a focus on the Haynesville and Bossier shales.

As of 2015, the company had three oil drilling rigs on the Bossier and Haynesville shales.

