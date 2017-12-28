Humane Society of NWLA urges gift-givers to commit before adopting a pet

You hate to imagine this little guy being returned to shelter after the holidays, that's why it's important to research and commit beforehand (Source: KSLA)

Employees at the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana say it's something they see every year: eager people wanting to adopt a pet as a Christmas gift for their spouse or children, only to change their mind about wanting a pet after the holidays are winding down.

"People sometimes don't understand that puppies are for life," said Courtney Wingate with the NWLA Humane Society. "They don't stay cute, little puppies that you can hold in your hand forever. They can grow up to be a big sized dog."

Wingate, said the Humane Society actually stops taking adoptions a week from Christmas for this very reason.

"Puppies also go through that puppy stage where they like to nip they like to play, you have to house train them," Wingate said. "And even though your off of work for the holidays you've got to go back to work and somebody might not be home to spend time with that cute new puppy."

Wingate says one of the best ways to avoid disaster is to research breeds beforehand and find out more about the kinds of dogs you and your loved one prefer.

She also says it's a good idea not to wrap the puppy into a box and present them as a gift, but rather make a trip to the shelter together, and let that be the gift instead.

"We ask that you fill out the application for them and then bring that family member up here. Surprise them with a trip here to pick out their new dog that way that person gets to choose their forever friend."

Wingate says sometimes children become allergic to certain dogs or don't give their new pup enough attention. And when a relationship with your boyfriend or girlfriend goes south, you don't want a newborn puppy to be an innocent bystander.

"Sometimes it sets itself up for disaster. And it's unfortunate for these little ones because then they find themselves in shelters across the nation, and if they're lucky enough they might find a rescue."

