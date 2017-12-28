Freezing cold start to Thursday, possible snow on NYE

This morning is freezing cold — literally.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning. Click here for the KSLA News 12 app.

Most of us are waking up to temperatures near or below freezing, so make sure to bundle up this morning.

An east to northeast wind at 5-10 mph is adding a wind chill factor. Feels like temperatures are in the teens and twenties this morning. Most places will not be above freezing until 10 or 11 a.m.

Today is going to be another cold day. Afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid-40s. Some places could struggle to get out of the 40s. Despite waking up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage this morning, we should see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon. Luckily, the wind won't be as strong this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Most places will once again drop below freezing.

Friday will be the nicest and warmest day all week. There should be a fair amount of sunshine to go around. Plus, temperatures will flirt with 50 degrees, which could feel like a heat wave considering how cold the last couple of days have been.

Clouds and rain will return on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

On New Year's Eve, a punch of cold air will arrive. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day.

Any rain that is around on Sunday will likely transition into a wintry mix of freezing rain or snow by Sunday afternoon/evening. Right now, no significant ice or snow accumulations are expected. Keep in mind, it doesn't take much to cause slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures by midnight on Monday will likely be below freezing, so make sure to bundle up Sunday night.

On Monday, morning lows will likely be in the teens and twenties and afternoon highs could be near or just below freezing.

With temperatures this cold, we need to make sure our pipes are protected. It looks like the cold weather is going to stick around through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.