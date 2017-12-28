Bossier City offices to close for New Year's, trash collection routes temporarily changed

The City of Bossier City has announced upcoming closures for city offices and changes in trash collection due to the New Year's holiday.

The city's administrative offices, including the City Council and City Court, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Trash collection will be suspended on Jan. 1. Trash Collection will resume as follows:

Monday routes will run on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Tuesday routes will run on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Wednesday routes will run on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Thursday routes will run on Friday, Jan. 5.

Friday routes will run on Saturday, Jan. 6.

