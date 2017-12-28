3 sent to hospital following wreck in North Shreveport

Three people are recovering from a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of N. Market Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Shreveport.

Three people were sent to University Health with serious injuries.

Police say that the cause of the accident is unknown. Investigators are hoping to interview victims at the hospital.

