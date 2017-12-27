Fire heavily damages house on Bowie Avenue in Shreveport

Fire heavily damaged a home on Bowie Avenue in Shreveport the night of Dec. 27. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man tells authorities he started to cook food, forgot the fire then was awakened by a smoke alarm.

The resulting blaze heavily damaged a house in the city's Sunset Acres neighborhood.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire in 6000 block of Bowie Avenue was reported at 9:06 p.m.

The first fire crews, delayed for a short time by a train, arrived at 9:11 p.m.

The Fire Department had a dozen units dispatched to the scene between Meadow and Lakehurst avenues.

That's south of Super 1 and north of County Market between Mansfield Road and Hearne Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find flames visible from two side of the structure, including near windows on the front of the dwelling.

It took them more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities say that the man was the only person in the home and that he was able to get out safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.