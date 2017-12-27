Deputies seek man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of items

Detectives believe the man stands 6 feet tall driving a 4-door Hyundai Sonata or a similar vehicle. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Haughton oil change business and stealing items around $1,200.

The man drove into the parking lot of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change on 980 Highway 80 and broke into the business just before 11 p.m. on Christmas.

Surveillance video shows the man was dressed in light-colored clothing and rummaged through the business for 26 minutes before leaving.

Police say he walked off with a 42” television, six interstate vehicle batteries and power tools.

Detectives believe the man stands 6 feet tall driving a 4-door Hyundai Sonata or a similar vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

