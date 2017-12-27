Program needs more volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatment

John Storey, volunteer coordinator for the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery program in the Shreveport area, drives cancer patient Agnes Mercadal to her radiation treatment (Source: Eric Pointer/KSLA News 12)

Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients who have no other way to get to and from their treatments, the American Cancer Society reports.

Its Road To Recovery program is for patients who may be elderly and unable to drive, too ill to drive or have no family members or friends who are able to help them.

"Can you imagine having to go to radiation five days a week and have to wonder how to get there," said Agnes Mercadal, who recently was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mercadal says she's supported the American Cancer Society when she could and now it's paying off.

"Well I always looked at life like this: If you give the best of your service and when you least expect it, that service will come back to you," said Mercadal.

She and many more people rely on Road To Recovery.

"You can have the best cancer treatment in the world. But if you don't have a ride to get there, then it's absolutely worthless," said John Storey, the program's volunteer coordinator for the Shreveport area.

Storey has been with the program for 3 years and given more than 300 rides.

"These people they want to get better, they want the cancer cured," said Storey. "To miss a treatment, it just prolongs them getting healthier."

Storey says volunteering is a flexible schedule. If you can take them both ways, you can just drop off patients or pick them up.

To volunteer as a driver, you must have reliable transportation and insurance and must submit to a background check.

