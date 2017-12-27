DeSoto man dies when struck by truck on US 171 at Kickapoo

A DeSoto Parish man died the night of Dec. 26 when struck by a pickup on U.S. Highway 171 about a half-mile south of Louisiana Highway 5 at Kickapoo. (Source: Google Maps)

A DeSoto Parish man died when he was struck by a pickup while crossing a four-lane highway.

Louisiana State Police report that he is 55-year-old Charles R. Williams.

It was cold and misting rain when the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 171 about a half mile south of Louisiana Highway 5 at Kickapoo, Troop G Trooper Glenn Younger said.

And Williams was wearing a dark hooded pullover top and dark underwear while walking in the roadway, the trooper added.

Preliminary investigation shows Williams was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 pickup as he crossed an outside lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the DeSoto coroner’s office.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup, Logansport resident Jose Antonio Llantio, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Williams for analysis.

"Pedestrians are encouraged to walk facing traffic, use a sidewalk or highway shoulder when available, wear light-colored clothing with reflective materials and to carry a flashlight at night," Younger said.

Troop G now has 26 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths this year.

