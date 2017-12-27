Mother, son named teacher and student of the year awards at Boss - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mother, son named teacher and student of the year awards at Bossier middle school

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A family is celebrating after a mother and son were awarded for their hard work at a Bossier City middle school.

Christine Fox was named Rusheon Middle School's Teacher of the Year for 2017-18, according to a post on Facebook.

She teaches 7th Grade English & Language Arts

Her son, Nathan, who attends RMS, was named Student of the Year. 

