Authorities identify LA, TX men killed in 3-way collision on I-49

Authorities say two people were killed in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck.

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-49 in DeSoto Parish

A Louisiana man and one from Texas have been identified as the two people killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday night in DeSoto Parish.

Killed in the crash on the northbound side of Interstate 49 were 24-year-old Hudson Lyles Bain, of Bunkie, La., and 34-year-old Jacob Ruben Tennell, of Irving, Texas, according to Louisiana State Police.

The collisions happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday about two miles north of Louisiana Highway 509 in DeSoto Parish.

That's in the area of Kingston and Holly.

Preliminary investigation shows Bain's 2011 GMC pickup was struck from the rear by an 18-wheeler being driven by 59-year-old Charles Edward Collins, of Shreveport.

Then a tractor-trailer rig Tennell was driving also ran into the rear of Bain's pickup, causing both to become engulfed in flames.

Collins, who was not injured in the crash, tested negative for alcohol use, authorities said.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Bain and Tennell to be submitted for analysis as well.

