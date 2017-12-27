Sligo Road to close for bridge repair on Thursday

A busy Bossier Parish road will close on Thursday while crews work to repair two small bridges, according to an email from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the bridges are located on Horseshoe and Hog Skin bayous between Caplis-Sligo Rd. and La. Hwy. 157.

Ford said that crews will work weekends if necessary to complete the repairs by Tuesday, Jan. 9.

