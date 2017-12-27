Within hours, police catch 3 of 4 wanted on various charges

BOOKED: Larry Dannell Foster, 64, of the 3400 block of Palm Road in Shreveport, 1 count of aggravated battery (Sources: Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Shreveport authorities recently asked for the public's help getting four people off the streets.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers was offering a $500 reward for information leading to their arrests within seven days.

Within hours of the request for help Dec. 20, three of the four - including two Shreveport women suspected of exposing children to illegal drugs - were apprehended.

They remain in custody six days later.

Melissa Renee Burgess, 22, and 23-year-old Shataria Nicole People, both of the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue, were wanted because four children who reportedly were living in their residence in October allegedly tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Each woman has since been booked into Caddo Correctional Center on two counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Burgess was booked at 4:44 a.m. Dec. 21; People followed at 6:53 a.m.

Bond for each has been set at $50,000.

Also apprehended is a Shreveport man who allegedly beat another man with a crowbar earlier this month.

His bond is $25,000.00.

Larry Dannell Foster, 64, of the 3400 block of Palm Road, remains in Caddo Correctional, where he was booked at 2:16 a.m. Dec. 21 on one count of aggravated battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Authorities still are asking for the public’s help finding a Shreveport man suspected of strangling a woman during a domestic dispute in October.

John Cooper, 32, of the 3100 block of Knight Street, is wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

