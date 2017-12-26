Walk-On's debuts as Independence Bowl's title sponsor

Saturday afternoon the Florida State Seminoles arrived in Shreveport. Interim Coach Odell Haggins and the squad were locked in as soon as their feet touched the pavement.

After the parade, both teams’ marching bands are taking part in a pep rally and there's a free concert featuring The Toadies, a 1990s rock band.

A baton twirler performs before the Walk-On's Independence Bowl parade the evening of Dec. 26. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Walk-On’s I-Bowl parade uses its new route across Red River

This year, the Independence Bowl has a new sponsor.

After Camping World walked out, Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar walked in as title sponsor.

The restaurant chain was announced as the title sponsor in October, signing a five-year deal with an "out" after 3 years.

Now the big game is here.

"It's pretty crazy. We went out to the stadium earlier today and see our logo on midfield and all over the bleachers and you see the teams walking through the tunnels, and everything is kind of around Walk-On's," Walk-On's founder and CEO Brandon Landry said Tuesday.

"So it's really cool to see. It's surreal."

Walk-On's officials are looking forward to making the bowl their own this year and in the years to come.

Both Southern Miss and Florida State enjoyed some Louisiana food when Walk-On's fed the teams on Christmas Eve at its restaurants in Shreveport and Bossier City.

"This year, we kind of got in late. We just signed up as title sponsor in October," Landry observed.

"So this year was kind of a watch and see. We wanted to do the things that we could to participate. But we really wanted to get a feel for the bowl and see what was going on."

Company leaders say sponsoring a bowl was a dream and doing it in a location where they already have restaurants is even better.

Walk-On's also plans to build restaurants in Hattiesburg, Miss., and Tallahassee, Fla.

The new sponsorship seems to be just as exciting for I-Bowl officials and fans.

"We've had more involvement, one-on-one involvement with our title sponsor, with Walk-On's, than we had with previous title sponsors," Independence Bowl public and media relations director Stefan Nolet said.

"So it's been great for us."

Landry observed: "Everywhere that we're going wearing our logos, wearing our Indy Bowl logos, people are excited and thanking us for making sure we are a big part of keeping this bowl going and keeping it in the home city of Shreveport."

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

