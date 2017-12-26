Police need more participation with surveillance program

Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for more citizen participation with its video surveillance program.

Texarkana Texas police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says over the past year, the department has encouraged citizens to register their video surveillance cameras to help fight crime.

Earlier this month, police used surveillance video from Town North Apartments complex to capture an escaping suspect.

The video showed the suspect running across the complex, then into an apartment.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody rather quickly thanks to the surveillance video.

“Yes, we do use that system video a lot in terms of trying to solve crimes,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says videos, like the one from Town North Apartments, have proven to be a valuable tool for officers.

However, Vaughn says the police surveillance camera program still needs help.

There are not quite as many registrations that we would hope. We do still think the program is a really good idea, we just need more people to go online and register their system,” said Vaughn.

Time is important in fighting crime and being part of the video surveillance program can speed up the process in individual neighborhoods, according to Vaughn.

“A lot of time we are able to use the video, we locate in a neighborhood, but that requires us to go door to door and ask people if they have a system the registration program takes out that intermediary step,” explains Vaughn.

To take part in the surveillance camera program go to the Texarkana Texas police website and click on the link that takes you to a registration site.

Police say participants are not under any obligations.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.