3 victims identified in Shreveport Christmas shooting

Shreveport police continue to search for the person responsible for shooting three people on Christmas morning.

Police identified the three victims shot as 30-year-old Demarcus Clark, 32-year-old Shannon Hamilton and a 16-year-old boy. His name will not be released since he is a juvenile.

All three victims are expected to recover.

Police got the call just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Hardy Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Police say this was a drive-by shooting, two homes were shot at from the street multiple times by both a handgun and rifle.

There is no description of any gunman or gunmen at this time. However, police do know they are searching for a “dark green vehicle.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

