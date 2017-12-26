Woman dies when 3 vehicles crash in Miller County, AR

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 67 just north of Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police are trying to piece together what led to a violent and deadly wreck Tuesday evening in Miller County.

Three vehicles crashed about 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Texarkana.

State troopers say a woman is dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

