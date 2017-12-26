ASP identifies woman killed in Miller County crash

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 67 just north of Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police are trying to piece together the events leading to a deadly wreck in Miller County Tuesday evening. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 67 Tuesday evening.

According to the fatal crash summary, Jacque D. Tollett, 56, of Mineral Springs died in a violent crash in Miller County.

Three vehicles crashed shortly before 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Texarkana.

The crash report stated Tollett was traveling north on Highway 67 in her 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck when she slowed down to make a left turn.

As Tollett turned, her vehicle was struck by the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer, which was driving behind Tollett's vehicle. The crash sent Tollett's pickup truck into the southbound lane and caused it to overturn.

Tollett's truck was then hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling south. She was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

