ASP identifies man killed in Miller County crash

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 67 just north of Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police are trying to piece together the events leading to a deadly wreck in Miller County Tuesday evening. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Arkansas State Police identified a person who was killed in a crash on Highway 67 Tuesday evening.

According to the fatal crash summary, Jacque D. Tollett, 56, of Mineral Springs died in a violent crash in Miller County.

Three vehicles crashed shortly before 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Texarkana.

The crash report stated Tollett was traveling north on Highway 67 in his 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck when he slowed down to make a left turn. As he turned, he was struck by the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer. The crash sent Tollett's vehicle into the southbound lane and caused it to overturn.

His vehicle was then hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling south.

Tollett was thrown from his vehicle and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

