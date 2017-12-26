1 dead after violent 3 vehicle wreck in Miller County - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

1 dead after violent 3 vehicle wreck in Miller County

By Brett Kaprelian, Digital Content Producer
MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

Arkansas State Police are trying to piece together the events leading to a deadly wreck in Miller County Tuesday evening.

The crash involving three vehicles happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 67 just north of Texarkana.

State troopers say one woman is dead; no other injuries are reported from the violent crash.

Troopers are investigating the crash to figure out what caused the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

