Walk-On’s I-Bowl parade uses its new route across Red River

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>