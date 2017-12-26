Walk-On’s I-Bowl parade uses its new route across Red River

A baton twirler performs before the Walk-On's Independence Bowl parade the evening of Dec. 26. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl used its new parade route across Red River for the first time Tuesday evening.

The procession traveled from Louisiana Boardwalk on the riverfront in Bossier City over the Texas Street bridge and into the Red River District along the Shreveport riverfront.

The bridge and Spring Street between Texas and Travis streets were closed while parade participants crossed the span.

Commerce Street between Travis and Milam streets remains closed until 11 p.m. as the Rally on the Red celebration continues.

After the parade, both teams’ marching bands are taking part in a pep rally in the Red River District under the Texas Street bridge.

Rounding out Rally on the Red is a free concert starting at 8 p.m. featuring The Toadies, a 1990s rock band that released seven studio albums including the hits “Possum Kingdom,” “Away” and “Tyler.”

