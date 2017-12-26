Bible pulled from fire rubble restores family's faith

The Brewer's in the hospital after losing everything in a house fire Christmas morning/Source: Brewer family

A Haughton family loses everything in a house fire early Christmas morning, but they have found comfort after family Bibles are pulled from the rubble, intact.

The fire happened just after midnight Monday morning on Highway 164.

"Money, insurance cards, life insurance cards, deeds to the house. They've been staying here for like 30 years and everything they own is gone, all their clothes everything."

Everything that had been a part of Tineke Brewer's parents lives, now reduced to rubble.

On Christmas Eve, her 70-year-old mother chose to spend the night at the hospital with her 76-year-old husband, who's fighting to live following brain surgery.



The only one inside was Tineke's cousin.

"She said something touched her and told her to get up," explained Tineke, "so she said when she got up she walked out her door and she seen smoke and fire. Her window was hard to lift up, she said that she just kept on trying to pry it open and she jumped out the window."

Looking at the pile of debris, Tineke can't help but think "what if."

"My son, he usually stays over here when my mom is at the hospital, and that night around 10 o'clock he came home and he said his head was hurting, so I gave him some medicine he laid on my couch and went to sleep."

Two hours later, the fire erupted.

"My husband and my nephew were putting up a basketball goal at the back for the kids, and they ran over here and came knocking on the door saying my mom's house was on fire. My child could've been there."

But the only items to survive the blaze assures them that this is all part of God's plan.

"The Bible is the only thing, everything else is crisp and burnt, but the Holy Bible never burns up, it's a blessing."

The charred edges reminding them to be strong, brave and to be thankful.

"We all grew up here, my kids they grew up here this is just the family house you know Christmas time everybody comes around, Thanksgiving, holidays, birthdays and we're trying to hold it together because I know God is good and we know that everybody is alive."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with the recovery process.

