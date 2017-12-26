Fire burns house in ETX; man found dead in bedroom

East Texas authorities are investigating a fire that claimed a man's life.

The blaze happened at 7:20 a.m. Monday at a wood-frame house along U.S. Highway 59 northeast of Linden.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a bedroom.

His body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Authorities say his name will not be released until after the autopsy is completed.

