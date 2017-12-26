Fire burns house in ETX; man found dead in bedroom - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Fire burns house in ETX; man found dead in bedroom

CASS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

East Texas authorities are investigating a fire that claimed a man's life.

The blaze happened at 7:20 a.m. Monday at a wood-frame house along U.S. Highway 59 northeast of Linden.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a bedroom.

His body has been sent off for an autopsy. 

Authorities say his name will not be released until after the autopsy is completed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly