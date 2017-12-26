Mansfield man gives presents to put smiles on children's faces

Mansfield resident Ken'Dale Booker, who has worked in law enforcement for nearly six years, made special deliveries to put smiles on children's faces just in time for Christmas. (Source: Ken'Dale Booker via Facebook)

A Mansfield resident made special deliveries to put smiles on kids' faces just in time for Christmas.

Ken'Dale Booker said he wanted children to smile for the holiday and teach them that the season is about giving.

Booker, who starts to work Jan. 8 with the Mansfield Police Department, said he bought gifts last year and delivered them to children in the community.

This year, he put a call out on Facebook for people to send children's names, ages and genders to him.

Booker then bought and wrapped presents and delivered them Christmas Eve.

"It has been a successful Christmas Eve," he says in a Facebook post.

"And nothing is better than to see so many children happy and excited during this holiday.

"I thank God and the parents for the opportunity to bless these children."

Booker, who previously worked nearly six years as a Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control officer and DeSoto sheriff's deputy, said he delivered about 40 gifts to children in DeSoto, Sabine and Caddo parishes.

