DeSoto Parish officer delivers presents to put smiles on kids faces

A officer in DeSoto Parish made special deliveries to put smiles on kids faces just in time for Christmas. (Source: KenDale Booker via Facebook)

An officer in DeSoto Parish made special deliveries to put smiles on kids faces just in time for Christmas.

KenDale Booker said he wanted children to smile for the holiday and teach them the season is about giving.

Last year Booker said he bought gifts and drove around and delivered them to children in the community.

This year, Booker put a call out on Facebook for people to send me kids names, ages and genders. He bought them presents, wrapped them himself and delivered them, Christmas Eve.

"It has been a successful Christmas Eve, and nothing is better than to see so many children happy and excited during this Holiday," said Booker in a Facebook post.

"I thank God and the Parents for the opportunity to bless these children."

Booker delivered about 40 gifts to kids in DeSoto, Sabine and Caddo parishes.

Booker says he's been in Law Enforcement for nearly 6 years. He will be starting a new position as a Mansfield Police Officers in the beginning of of the new year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.