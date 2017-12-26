$10,000 reward offered for information in Sabine Parish homicide

The Sabine Parish Coroner's Office has identified the Zwolle man who was shot and killed inside his vehicle Friday afternoon. (Source: Ron Rivers)

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Sabine Parish's latest homicide.

A representative from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says there is a $10,000 reward for information in the death of Adam Lloyd Jeter.

Jeter was found dead on December 15 in his vehicle near his home on Patterson Road after being shot multiple times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241.

Callers do not have to give their names if they wish to remain anonymous.

