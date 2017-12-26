$10,000 reward offered for information in Sabine Parish homicide

The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas. Sarah and James Caperton were driving to visit relatives on Monday when an officer with the Decherd Police Department pulled them over. Decherd, which is located 40 miles east of Fayetteville, happens to be where Officer Tristian Delacruz made a high-profile stop before talking with the Caperton family. Officer Delacruz let the family off with a warning before turning his attention to ...More >>