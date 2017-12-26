Shreveport hotel clerk robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a hotel Christmas night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street.

Police say a man entered the lobby and stole money from the cash register after showing the clerk a gun.

The gunman is described as wearing all black, being about 5'8" to 5'9" and weighing about 170 pounds.

After taking the cash police say the gunman took off on North Market.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

