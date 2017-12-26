Cold and wet morning expected in the ArkLaTex

Everyone will need a heavy jacket or coat and a hot cup of coffee this morning! Some will need an umbrella, though. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It's a chilly start to our Tuesday. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees this morning. A few places up north are freezing, literally.

You should have a heavy jacket or coat before walking out of the door.

A little bit of light rain will be possible south of I-20 as well.

Overall, Tuesday is going to be a cloudy, chilly day. Highs will only be in the low to mid-40s.

Everyone will need a heavy jacket or coat and a hot cup of coffee this morning! Some will need an umbrella, though. We'll track light rain in your forecast on @KSLA News 12 This Morning.



Mobile Radar >> https://t.co/G23w8i9Rcx pic.twitter.com/pMPWcDbDDn — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) December 26, 2017

Some will have to deal with a chilly rain Tuesday afternoon. Scattered areas of light rain or a few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. Places along and to the south of I-20 will have the best rain chances.

More light rain will be possible across the southern half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. Temperatures will once again bottom out in the 30s.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.