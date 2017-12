One resident was able to escape the blaze that destroyed his Bossier Parish home on Christmas morning 2017.

Fires destroyed or damaged a number of homes in Northwest Louisiana on Christmas Day.

Bossier Fire District 1 firefighters found a home in the 200 block of Louisiana Highway 164 engulfed in flames at 12:47 a.m. Monday.

The home's occupant escaped unhurt before firefighters arrived, according to a post on the fire district's Facebook page.

It took 30 firefighters and 9 fire units an hour and 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

To the south in Natchitoches Parish, fire heavily damaged a home near the Fairview community.

The fire in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 71 was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday.

Red River Parish fire units helped Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 personnel fight the fire.

Authorities said the structure is owned by Travis Guin and was being rented by James and Cindy Wablington.

No injuries were reported.

And to the east, North Bienville Parish Fire Chief Gary Hathorn said Dustin Smith and Sonya Wells lost everything in a fire Christmas Day in Gibsland.

