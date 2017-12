Fires destroyed or damaged a number of homes in Northwest Louisiana on Christmas Day.

A dishwasher is suspected of causing fire Monday night that resulted in moderate fire and smoke damage to the kitchen of a Shreveport house, authorities said.

The fire in the 1100 block of Gooseberry Hill was reported at 9:59 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Firefighters were on the scene within six minutes and had the fire under control as of 10:13 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

At one point, dispatch records show, the Fire Department had 11 units on the scene between Gooseberry Circle and Manor Place.

In addition to the damage to the kitchen, some other rooms sustained smoke damage.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was at home when the fire was reported.

