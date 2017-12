Texarkana, Texas, police have some advice about getting rid of your holiday trash.

"Please don't advertise all the amazing gifts that you received for Christmas this morning by putting all the empty boxes out by the curb for the garbage collectors to pick up," says a post on the department's Facebook page.

Instead of tempting criminals to break in and steal your stuff, authorities say, break down those boxes as much as possible and put them in your trash cans or recycling bins.

"Oh, and just in case you're wondering, it is not cool to pile your empty Christmas boxes in front of a neighbor's house so the criminals will break into their house instead of yours. LOL"

