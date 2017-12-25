Christmas Day brings special deliveries to ArkLaTex families

Nico (left) was born at 4:35 a.m. Dec. 25 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont. Harper Blake Gray was born at 8:41 a.m. Dec. 25 at Christus Highland Medical Center in Shreveport. (Sources: Harper's and Nico's families)

Christmas Day brought bundles of joy to some ArkLaTex families.

Meaghan Tronsco and LaMone Alexander welcomed their yuletide baby at 4:35 a.m. at Willis-Knighton Pierremont.

Nico weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

About four hours later, Harper Blake Gray was born at Christus Highland Medical Center.

The daughter of Sean and Nicole Gray arrived at the Shreveport hospital at 8:41 a.m.

She weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

University Health in Shreveport said it had two ready to be delivered.

Among them is a boy born to a Shreveport woman at 11:25 a.m.

