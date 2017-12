While most people enjoyed the holiday off from work, some law enforcement officers worked.

"It is what it is. It's part of the job. You know when you sign up you might be away on Christmas, Thanksgiving, birthdays," Bossier City police Officer Steven Wood explained.

But a Bossier City business made sure those who were on the job had full bellies and hearts as they patrolled the streets.

Tubbs Hardware handed out box lunches Bossier sheriff's deputies, Bossier City police officers and state troopers who were on duty Monday.

The menu included Bearcreek Smokehouse turkey, beans, potatoes, stuffing and Tubbs King Cake. The boxes were also a gift of appreciation.

"It's all about them this day. We want them to know our appreciation for them and the entire Shreveport-Bossier-ArkLaTex community appreciation for our law enforcement," owner Don Tubbs said.

"While we are at home having Christmas in front of the fireplace and Christmas trees, they are out here protecting us."

This is the second year Tubbs Hardware has provided lunches.

The business plans to make it an annual gesture of appreciation for years to come.

"Anytime we get community support, it means a lot to myself and other officers at the department," Wood said.

"To see Mr. Tubbs out here on Christmas Day, away from his family to help us out, that means a lot."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.