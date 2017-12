One resident was able to escape the blaze that destroyed his Bossier Parish home on Christmas morning 2017.

Crews got the call just before 1 a.m. on Monday morning to the 200 block of Highway 164, according to a Facebook post.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters 1 hour and 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

A total of nine fire units and 30 firefighters responded to the incident.

