Bossier City restaurant serving free meal to military on Christm - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City restaurant serving free meal to military on Christmas Day

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City Restaurant will serve dinner to military members on Christmas Day 2017. 

Chimi V's Fajita Factory, 2025 Old Minden Road, will be serving a fajita taco dinner starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The meal is free for all active duty personnel, guard members and reservists. 

Only 250 spots are available. Meals can be reserved at www.thewarriornetwork.org/christmas.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • Honoring Local Heroes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA Salutes

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>

    KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly