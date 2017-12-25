Bossier City restaurant serving free meal to military on Christmas Day

A Bossier City Restaurant will serve dinner to military members on Christmas Day 2017.

Chimi V's Fajita Factory, 2025 Old Minden Road, will be serving a fajita taco dinner starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The meal is free for all active duty personnel, guard members and reservists.

Only 250 spots are available. Meals can be reserved at www.thewarriornetwork.org/christmas.

