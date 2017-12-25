3 injured in Christmas Day shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating after three people were sent to a hospital following a shooting on early Christmas morning.

Police got the call just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Hardy Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Police have confirmed this was a drive-by shooting, two homes were shot at from the street multiple times by both a handgun and rifle.

Officers said no witnesses have come forward to this shooting at this time.

Bullets struck one home, hitting a teenage boy in the lower leg and a woman in the hand.

In another home, a man was hit in the neck, his injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.

All three were brought to University Health for treatment.

Police said that they do not have a description of any gunman or gunmen at this time. However, they do know that they are searching for a "dark green vehicle."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

