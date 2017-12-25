3 injured in Christmas Day shooting in Shreveport

(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12) SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Shreveport police are investigating after three people were sent to a hospital following a shooting on early Christmas morning.
Police got the call just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of Hardy Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
Police have confirmed this was a drive-by shooting, two homes were shot at from the street multiple times by both a handgun and rifle.
Officers said no witnesses have come forward to this shooting at this time.
Bullets struck one home, hitting a teenage boy in the lower leg and a woman in the hand.
In another home, a man was hit in the neck, his injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.
All three were brought to University Health for treatment.
Police said that they do not have a description of any gunman or gunmen at this time. However, they do know that they are searching for a "dark green vehicle."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.
