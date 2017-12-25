USM Scotty Walden back in the ArkLaTex

The Team's touched down yesterday and now it's time to fine tune a few things before the Walk on's Independence Bowl kicks off on Wednesday.



Florida State and Southern Miss both spent time in the community today.



The Noles and Golden Eagles visited the Providence House and Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home.



Florida State's practice was closed to the media. Florida State star and interim Coach Odell Haggins keeping things concealed.



It's the Holiday season and each team are away from their close family members but USM offensive line Coach Erik Losey said these are their extended families.

"The whole point of a team is family and right now family is wherever it takes you and that's the one thing and obviously in this world of football. We stress these things to these guys in the recruiting process you are coming to be a part of a family. The way we walk and the way we talk you are going to get what you see with us," said Erik Losey.

The inside receivers and tight end coach Scotty Walden is familiar with this area.



Last year he was the head coach of the ETBU Tigers in Marshall.



He was known for being the youngest head coach at a NCAA school, but he also was known for the wins.



The Tigers finished at 7-3 a season ago. ETBU also led the country in scoring offense at close to 50 points game. We had to catch up with him and talk about the Transition and how he's feeling been at USM.

"It's a great opportunity to come back to Shreveport, I'm here with Southern Miss and Coach Hopson we are just excited to be here. We had a great season and have been learning a lot since my time at East Texas Baptist," said Scotty Walden. "There are great people in Marshall, I really miss the people. I miss those guys a lot and I keep in touch with them all the time."

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.