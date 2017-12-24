Woman suspected of setting house on fire with 2 people inside

Fire investigators suspect the blaze was set by a Shreveport woman who allegedly refused to leave the police station's front desk 6.5 hours earlier. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Flames engulfed a house in the 1000 block of Pickett Street in Shreveport late Sunday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman is accused of setting fire to a house with someone inside the home.

Shreveport police arrested 67-year-old Rosetta B. Wilson, of the 3000 block of Claiborne Avenue, at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on a charge of entering and remaining after being forbidden.

Booking records show Wilson was told several times to leave the front desk at the Shreveport police station.

Police handcuffed and arrested her when she came back to the front desk.

Wilson again was arrested 6.5 hours later, this time on a charge of aggravated arson.

She is suspected of setting fire to a house in the 1000 block of Pickett Street in Shreveport.

Fire officials said two people were inside the home at the time.

The structure was engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

"Everybody made it out," Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said. "Nobody was treated and nobody was transported."

Police detained Wilson until fire investigators arrived and arrested her at 11 p.m. Sunday.

She was arrested based on witness statements and her statement to authorities, Reese said.

Wilson remains in Shreveport City Jail, where she was booked on the arson charge at 12:11 a.m. Monday.

